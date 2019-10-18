Eagle Materials Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call with Senior Management

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) will release financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 ended September 30, 2019, on Thursday, October 31, 2019, before the open of the NYSE and will host an investor conference call the same day, Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 8:30 am Eastern Time (7:30 am Central Time).

To participate in the call, please dial (866) 370-6756 (US & Canada). International callers should dial (409) 350-3156. The conference ID is: 4374618.

The call can be accessed at the Eagle Materials website at www.eaglematerials.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the site’s Investor Relations page.

About Eagle Materials Inc.

Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Portland Cement, Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Gypsum Paperboard, and Concrete, Sand and Aggregates from more than 75 facilities across the US. Eagle’s corporate headquarters is in Dallas, Texas.

