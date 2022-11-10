Eaglebrook Advisors Announces Strategic Digital Asset Education Partnership with DACFP

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaglebrook Advisors, a leading digital asset investment technology platform for independent financial advisors, announced today it is partnering with the Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals to launch a series of educational videos for financial advisors on digital asset fundamentals. DACFP is the premier crypto education company established by Ric Edelman, founder of the nation's largest RIA and three times named the #1 Independent Financial Advisor in the nation by Barron's. Edelman is also an investor in Eaglebrook Advisors.

"More than ever, advisors are seeking ways to offer digital assets to their clients, and Eaglebrook provides one of the best solutions available today," said Ric Edelman. "We're thrilled to be partnering with Eaglebrook to deliver crypto education to the advisory community.

The collaboration integrates Eaglebrook's financial advisor educational solution, "Eaglebrook IQ", with DACFP to provide seven custom training modules. These trainings will bolster advisors' knowledge of crypto, with topics ranging from "What is Bitcoin" to "The Digital Asset Regulatory Landscape and Risks" and "Common Misconceptions".

"We are excited to partner with DACFP and Ric Edelman to continue providing the best-in-class solution for RIAs integrating digital assets into their practice" said Christopher King, CEO of Eaglebrook Advisors. "This partnership further demonstrates our commitment to serving advisors and providing them the technology platform they need to confidently include digital assets in client portfolios."

"Getting educated about blockchain and digital assets enables advisors to confidently engage with their clients, helping them understand the potential benefits while differentiating their practice," noted Roddy Chisholm, Chief Operating Officer of Eaglebrook Advisors. "Ric and DACFP are highly regarded across the wealth management industry, and there is no one better to help us deliver training content to our financial advisors and their clients."

The training modules will be available to advisors on the Eaglebrook platform in early Q1 2023.

About Eaglebrook Advisors

Founded in 2019, Eaglebrook Advisors is a technology-centric digital asset investment platform that offers Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs) to wealth management firms and financial advisors ("advisors"). Eaglebrook's digital asset SMA platform allows advisors to securely access direct digital asset investments for their clients and is integrated with the advisors' existing portfolio management system and workflow. This solution allows for seamless client onboarding, investment, reporting, and holistic portfolio management of a client's bitcoin and digital asset investments within a secure, compliant, unified ecosystem. Eaglebrook's investment platform offers its own advisor-driven custom digital asset SMAs, access to actively managed third-party investment manager digital asset SMAs, and educational resources for advisors and clients. The company is backed by leading wealth management executives and financial institutions including Castle Island Ventures, Brewer Lane Ventures, and Franklin Templeton.

For more information about Eaglebrook Advisors, please visit eaglebrookadvisors.com.

About DACFP

Founded by Ric Edelman, the Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals is the premier provider of digital asset education for financial professionals. DACFP connects the financial services industry and digital assets communities with leading experts via live and online events, webinars, blogs, and other educational content. Its flagship program, the Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets, is the first and largest certificate program of its kind – an online self-study program featuring a world-class faculty and 13 Continuing Education credits. Thousands of financial professionals from hundreds of firms in eight countries have enrolled in the program.

