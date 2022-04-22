Early Cues Suggest Wall Street To Open Lower

(RTTNews) - On a quiet day economic announcements, earnings reports might get special attention. American Express (AXP) and Verizon (VZ) have scheduled their quarterly results before the start of trading.

Asian shares finished down, while European shares are trading lower. Early trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly lower.

As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were down 101.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 7.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were adding 2.75 points.

The U.S. major stocks declined on Thursday. The Dow slumped 368.03 points or 1.1 percent to 34,792.76. The Nasdaq also plunged 278.41 points or 2.1 percent to 13,174.65, and the S&P 500 tumbled 65.79 points or 1.5 percent at 4,393.66.

On the economic front, the flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index or PMI Index for April will be released at 9.45 am ET. The consensus for the Composite index is $5.70, and the Manufacturing index is 58.1.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week is scheduled at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America Rig Count was 796 and the U.S. Rig Count was 693.

Asian stocks slumped on Friday. Chinese shares ended slightly higher.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite index edged up 0.23 percent to 3,086.92 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled 0.21 percent lower at 20,638.52.

Japan's Nikkei index fell 1.63 percent to 27,105.26.

Australian markets were down on the day. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.57 percent at 7,473.30.

European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is losing 97.45 points or 1.42 percent. DAX of Germany is down 254.65 points or 1.75 percent. FTSE 100 of England is declining 60.79 points or 0.80 percent. Swiss Market Index is sliding 21.66 points or 0.18 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 1.65 percent.