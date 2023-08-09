Early Cues Suggest Wall Street To Open Moderately Up

(RTTNews) - Investors might be looking ahead to the Jobless Claims to be announced tomorrow. On a lean day of economic announcements, earnings might get attention on Wednesday.

Russia has escalated attacks on Ukraine cities, while Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has convened a meeting with its commanders today.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive. Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading higher.

As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were up 70.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 13.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 45.75 points.

The U.S. major averages all ended notably lower on Tuesday. The Dow ended the day with a loss of 158.64 points or 0.45 percent at 35,314.49.

The S&P 500 finished down 19.06 points or 0.42 percent at 4,499.38. The Nasdaq, which dropped to 13,769.34, ended with a loss of 110.07 points or 0.79 percent at 13,884.32.

On the economic front, the Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the Crude Oil inventories were down 17 million barrels, and the Gasoline inventories were up 1.5 million barrels.

The ten-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Four-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.49 percent to 3,244.49.

China's consumer price inflation fell today. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished 0.32 percent higher at 19,246.03.

Japanese shares snapped a three-session winning streak. The Nikkei average fell 0.53 percent to 32,204.33, while the broader Topix index settled 0.40 percent lower at 2,282.57.

Australian markets ended modestly higher. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 rose 0.37 percent to 7,338 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.32 percent higher at 7,543.40.

European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 79.47 points or 1.09 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 149.82 points or 0.95 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 19.65 points or 0.26 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 78.96 points or 0.71 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 1.15 percent.