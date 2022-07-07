Early Education and Care Providers Entrust their Legacy to Primrose Schools®

Primrose Schools continues to expand access to quality educational child care and add to its rapidly growing footprint with uptick of new school conversions

ATLANTA, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Primrose Schools, a high-quality early education and care leader with nearly 475 schools operating in 33 states, is stepping up efforts to acquire independent child care centers as part of its mission to expand access to early education for all children and families. The company has recently completed conversions of eight early education centers, offering more than 1,400 children the chance to experience Primrose's time-tested and award-winning Balanced Learning® curriculum. There are more than 10 additional acquisitions in the process of transitioning to a Primrose location.

"Independent child care center owners around the country are entrusting Primrose with their legacy because we share the same commitment to creating a better future for children and families through quality early education and care," said Steve Clemente, President of Primrose Schools. "The essential community resource they built is in good hands with Primrose's award-winning curriculum and franchise model that provides the new Franchise Owners with everything they need to seamlessly transition their acquired school's operations and ensure the staff, parents and students that depend on them thrive."

The company's acquisition efforts provide independent center owners with a viable exit strategy while preserving and enhancing the early education offering their community has come to rely on. Similarly, altruistic entrepreneurs can quickly begin ownership, while building on a school's established presence in the community with Primrose's award-winning curriculum.

Converting an acquired center to a Primrose location is typically the fastest path for entrepreneurs to make an impact in their communities. The entire process can take an average of eight to 10 months and these new Primrose schools often remain operational, continuing to serve local families while their ownership transitions.

Primrose Schools' acquisitions team expects the pace of conversions to grow as demand for child care remains strong. The company's acquisitions and conversion strategy, combined with a continued interest from altruistic entrepreneurs looking to help fill the gap for quality early education and care, has bolstered the company's growth. In the first half of this year, the company has awarded 32 franchise agreements — more than in the entirety of 2021 — and opened eight new schools. Primrose is poised to open its 500th location by early 2023.

Early education and child care owners that wish to sell their location for conversion to a Primrose are met with an experienced acquisition team that will diligently work to achieve a mutually beneficial outcome. The company also welcomes any independent owners that are looking for the opportunity to make a difference in the community to consider converting their location to a Primrose school.

"As innovative pioneers in blending early education and child care, Primrose Schools continue to be agents of change, guiding discussions about meaningful solutions to the nation's child care challenges through our work with industry thought leaders, including the Early Care & Education Consortium, and putting those solutions into action through community transformation partnerships like our recent efforts with the West Lakes Early Learning Center," said Jo Kirchner, CEO of Primrose Schools. "Our unwavering commitment to expanding access to quality education for all children and families is why Primrose continues to attract franchise owners dedicated to making a positive impact in their communities."

Child care center owners and entrepreneurs looking for more information about the impact of Primrose Schools or learn more about the acquisitions and franchise opportunities can visit Primrose Schools online or call 800-PRIMROSE (774-6767).

