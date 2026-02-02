DocMorris AG / Key word(s): Bond

Early redemption of the 6.875% Convertible Bonds due 2026



02.02.2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST





Frauenfeld, 2 February 2026

Press release

Early redemption of the 6.875% Convertible Bonds due 2026

DocMorris Finance B.V. notifies the bondholders of its Convertible Bond due in 2026 that it has exercised the early redemption option

Bonds not converted will be redeemed at nominal value plus accrued interest for 80 days

DocMorris Finance B.V. announces the exercise of its option to redeem the 6.875% Convertible Bonds due 15 September 2026 (the “Bonds”) on 5 March 2026 at nominal value plus accrued interest.

The early redemption occurs in accordance with condition 5.b) of the Bond terms whereby the Bonds may be redeemed if less than fifteen (15) per cent of the aggregate nominal value of the Bonds issued pursuant to the Bond terms is outstanding at the time of the notice. Following the settlement of the purchase of Convertible Bonds with an aggregate nominal value of approximately CHF 14.4 million, which was announced on 26 January 2026, approximately CHF 8 million remains outstanding, which is significantly less than 15% of the original aggregate nominal value of CHF 94.972 million.

The outstanding Bonds will be redeemed at nominal value plus accrued interest for 80 days. The last trading day for the Bonds on the SIX Swiss Exchange is 3 March 2026.

Note on conversion rights

According to the Bond terms, each Bond with a nominal value of CHF 1,000 can be converted into 41.23711 registered shares of DocMorris AG with a nominal value of CHF 0.01 each. This corresponds to a conversion price of CHF 24.25 per registered share, which is significantly above the closing price of DocMorris shares on 2 February 2026. Fractions of shares will be paid out in cash. The registered shares delivered upon conversion are fungible with the outstanding registered shares.

Notices to convert the Bonds may be deposited with the paying and conversion agent until 19 February 2026, 4 p.m. CET, whereby deposit banks or brokers may set an earlier deadline for bondholders to instruct the conversion. Bondholders are requested to contact their bank or broker directly in this regard.

Investors and analyst contact

Lisa Lüthi, Senior Investor Relations Manager

Email: ir@docmorris.com

Media contact

Torben Bonnke, Director Communications

Email: media@docmorris.com, phone: +49 171 864 888 1

Agenda

19 March 2026 2025 Full-year results and outlook 2026 (Zurich / hybrid) 16 April 2026 Q1/2026 Trading update 12 May 2026 Annual General Meeting, Zurich 19 August 2026 2026 Half-year results (conference call/webcast) 15 October 2026 Q3/2026 Trading update

DocMorris

The Swiss-based DocMorris AG is a leading company in the fields of online pharmacy, telemedicine and marketplace with strong brands in Germany and other European countries. Deliveries are mainly from the highly automated logistics centre in Heerlen, the Netherlands. TeleClinic is Germany’s largest telemedicine platform, connecting patients with more than 6,000 physicians. DocMorris operates leading marketplaces for health and personal care products in Southern Europe. With its broad range of products and services, DocMorris is pursuing its vision of becoming the leading digital health companion for everyone to manage their health in one click. Around 1,600 employees in Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, France, Portugal and Switzerland generated an external revenue of CHF 1,186 million serving 11 million active customers in 2025. The shares of DocMorris AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (securities number 4261528, ISIN CH0042615283, ticker DOCM). For further information, please visit corporate.docmorris.com.