DocMorris Aktie

DocMorris für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0Q6J0 / ISIN: CH0042615283

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.02.2026 17:45:03

Early redemption of the 6.875% Convertible Bonds due 2026

DocMorris AG / Key word(s): Bond
Early redemption of the 6.875% Convertible Bonds due 2026

02.02.2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Frauenfeld, 2 February 2026

Press release

Early redemption of the 6.875% Convertible Bonds due 2026

  • DocMorris Finance B.V. notifies the bondholders of its Convertible Bond due in 2026 that it has exercised the early redemption option
  • Bonds not converted will be redeemed at nominal value plus accrued interest for 80 days

DocMorris Finance B.V. announces the exercise of its option to redeem the 6.875% Convertible Bonds due 15 September 2026 (the “Bonds”) on 5 March 2026 at nominal value plus accrued interest.

The early redemption occurs in accordance with condition 5.b) of the Bond terms whereby the Bonds may be redeemed if less than fifteen (15) per cent of the aggregate nominal value of the Bonds issued pursuant to the Bond terms is outstanding at the time of the notice. Following the settlement of the purchase of Convertible Bonds with an aggregate nominal value of approximately CHF 14.4 million, which was announced on 26 January 2026, approximately CHF 8 million remains outstanding, which is significantly less than 15% of the original aggregate nominal value of CHF 94.972 million.

The outstanding Bonds will be redeemed at nominal value plus accrued interest for 80 days. The last trading day for the Bonds on the SIX Swiss Exchange is 3 March 2026.

Note on conversion rights
According to the Bond terms, each Bond with a nominal value of CHF 1,000 can be converted into 41.23711 registered shares of DocMorris AG with a nominal value of CHF 0.01 each. This corresponds to a conversion price of CHF 24.25 per registered share, which is significantly above the closing price of DocMorris shares on 2 February 2026. Fractions of shares will be paid out in cash. The registered shares delivered upon conversion are fungible with the outstanding registered shares.

Notices to convert the Bonds may be deposited with the paying and conversion agent until 19 February 2026, 4 p.m. CET, whereby deposit banks or brokers may set an earlier deadline for bondholders to instruct the conversion. Bondholders are requested to contact their bank or broker directly in this regard.

 

Investors and analyst contact
Lisa Lüthi, Senior Investor Relations Manager
Email: ir@docmorris.com

Media contact
Torben Bonnke, Director Communications
Email: media@docmorris.com, phone: +49 171 864 888 1

Agenda

19 March 2026 2025 Full-year results and outlook 2026 (Zurich / hybrid)
16 April 2026 Q1/2026 Trading update
12 May 2026 Annual General Meeting, Zurich
19 August 2026 2026 Half-year results (conference call/webcast)
15 October 2026 Q3/2026 Trading update

 

DocMorris
The Swiss-based DocMorris AG is a leading company in the fields of online pharmacy, telemedicine and marketplace with strong brands in Germany and other European countries. Deliveries are mainly from the highly automated logistics centre in Heerlen, the Netherlands. TeleClinic is Germany’s largest telemedicine platform, connecting patients with more than 6,000 physicians. DocMorris operates leading marketplaces for health and personal care products in Southern Europe. With its broad range of products and services, DocMorris is pursuing its vision of becoming the leading digital health companion for everyone to manage their health in one click. Around 1,600 employees in Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, France, Portugal and Switzerland generated an external revenue of CHF 1,186 million serving 11 million active customers in 2025. The shares of DocMorris AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (securities number 4261528, ISIN CH0042615283, ticker DOCM). For further information, please visit corporate.docmorris.com.

 


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: DocMorris AG
Walzmühlestrasse 49
8500 Frauenfeld
Switzerland
ISIN: CH0042615283
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2269900

 
End of News EQS News Service

2269900  02.02.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DocMorris AG (ex Zur Rose)

mehr Nachrichten