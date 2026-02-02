DocMorris Aktie
WKN DE: A0Q6J0 / ISIN: CH0042615283
02.02.2026 17:45:03
Early redemption of the 6.875% Convertible Bonds due 2026
DocMorris AG
/ Key word(s): Bond
Frauenfeld, 2 February 2026
Press release
DocMorris Finance B.V. announces the exercise of its option to redeem the 6.875% Convertible Bonds due 15 September 2026 (the “Bonds”) on 5 March 2026 at nominal value plus accrued interest.
The early redemption occurs in accordance with condition 5.b) of the Bond terms whereby the Bonds may be redeemed if less than fifteen (15) per cent of the aggregate nominal value of the Bonds issued pursuant to the Bond terms is outstanding at the time of the notice. Following the settlement of the purchase of Convertible Bonds with an aggregate nominal value of approximately CHF 14.4 million, which was announced on 26 January 2026, approximately CHF 8 million remains outstanding, which is significantly less than 15% of the original aggregate nominal value of CHF 94.972 million.
The outstanding Bonds will be redeemed at nominal value plus accrued interest for 80 days. The last trading day for the Bonds on the SIX Swiss Exchange is 3 March 2026.
Note on conversion rights
Notices to convert the Bonds may be deposited with the paying and conversion agent until 19 February 2026, 4 p.m. CET, whereby deposit banks or brokers may set an earlier deadline for bondholders to instruct the conversion. Bondholders are requested to contact their bank or broker directly in this regard.
DocMorris
|English
|DocMorris AG
|Walzmühlestrasse 49
|8500 Frauenfeld
|Switzerland
|CH0042615283
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|2269900
