Early Retirement Portfolio: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy With No Hesitation

Do you have dreams of retiring early? If you employ some planning and financial discipline, it is possible. No matter your age, there's no better time than today to begin saving and building up your investment accounts for that long-term goal.To retire early, you'll need to consistently add to your investments in a diverse mix of stocks. Dividend stocks are a good source of passive income that will help support you in retirement. And three that you should consider buying today are ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT).ExxonMobil operates in the oil and natural gas business, and has an impressive record of raising its dividend annually for 40 consecutive years. It accomplished that feat thanks to its balanced business model, which gives it stability no matter what energy prices do.