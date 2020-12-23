Early Warning News Release

HONG KONG, Dec. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - This news release is being disseminated by Talaxis Limited (the "Company") as required by National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over bids and Insider Reporting Issues ("NI 62-103").

The Company announces it has entered into an option agreement (the "OptionAgreement") with RareX Limited ("RareX"), pursuant to which the Company granted RareX an option (the "Option") to acquire all of the Company's 24,779,658 common shares of Canada Rare Earth Corp. ("CREC"). Exercise of the Option by RareX is conditioned on payment by RareX to the Company of AUD$50,000 (approximately C$48,590) and the Option may be exercised on or before February 18, 2021 upon payment of an additional C$991,186.32. If the Option is exercised, the aggregate consideration payable by RareX to the Company will be approximately C$1,039,776.32, being approximately C$0.04196 per share. References to "AUD$" are to the Australian dollar and references to "C$" are to the Canadian dollar.

The Company has not acquired or disposed of any securities of CREC at this time. Upon exercise of the Option by RareX, the Company would dispose of all of the 24,779,658 common shares of CREC held by it, representing approximately 12.3% of the currently issued and outstanding common shares of CREC. Upon full exercise of the Option, the Company would hold no securities of CREC.

The Company originally purchased the common shares of CREC for investment purposes and granted the Option with a view to selling those common shares if the Option is exercised. The Company currently has no other plans or intentions that relate to its investment in CREC. Depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, CREC's business and financial condition and/or other relevant factors, the Company may develop other plans or intentions in the future relating to one or more of the above items.

The Company is incorporated under the laws of the British Virgin Island. The Company will file an early warning report under NI 62-103 under the CREC's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) respecting the Option Agreement and the Option.

