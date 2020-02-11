Early Warning Press Release Regarding VitalHub Corp.

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Peter Catford ("PC") and Ellen Catford ("EC") announced today that that as a result of recent issuances of common shares by VitalHub Corp. ("VitalHub"), based on the current issued and outstanding common shares of VitalHub (as advised by VitalHub), neither PC, including shares owned by EC, nor EC, including shares owned by PC, are currently insiders of VitalHub. The head office of Vitalhub is located at 1001-480 University Avenue, Toronto, On, M5G 1V2. The address of PC and EC is 4152 McRae Park Road, Ramara, ON, L3V 0S2.

This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which requires a report to be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters. A copy of the related early warning report from PC and EC may be obtained by contacting PC at 1001-480 University Avenue, Toronto, On, M5G 1V2, 416-779-8740.

