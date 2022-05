Earn $3,000 in Monthly Retirement Dividends With 3 Simple Steps

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Retirees love dividend stocks because they provide regular income along with potential growth. The path to passive income in retirement is pretty straightforward, but it requires some planning. Keep these three steps in mind as you work toward your dividend income goals.The first step in this process is by far the hardest, because it requires consistent discipline over the course of multiple decades. You need to build assets to generate dividend income, and saving your income is the only reliable way to build assets.Most people know that it's important to save, but very few households retain enough of their income. Some of that is due to tight budgets in our modern economy, but disorganization is a major culprit. Many savers don't know their target savings rate or how much they'll need to retire comfortably. It's hard to meet your goals if they're poorly defined or not measurable.Continue reading