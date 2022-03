Earn $500 in Monthly Retirement Dividends With 5 Easy Steps

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Retiring with multiple streams of income will make your golden years a lot more comfortable. You don't want to rely on Social Security alone, given that the average monthly check was just $1,657 for retired workers as of January 2022. One good option is to earn dividend income. Even an extra $500 a month could make a big difference to your retirement budget.Dividend-paying stocks and funds are ideal for retirees' portfolios for two reasons. The obvious reason is that dividends are a source of passive income. But companies that pay a dividend also tend to be financially stable, making them a great choice for retirees who don't want much volatility. Read on to learn how to generate $500 a month of dividend income in five easy steps.Continue reading