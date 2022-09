Earn Passive Income for Years With This Dividend Aristocrat

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Dividend Aristocrats are great stocks to own if you're seeking a steadily rising passive income stream. These S&P 500 members have demonstrated the sustainability of their dividends by increasing them for more than 25 straight years. While past success is no guarantee of future results, many Dividend Aristocrats have the financial strength to continue growing their dividends in the future.One seemingly unstoppable Dividend Aristocrat is NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE). The clean-energy-focused utility expects to continue growing its dividend at a healthy rate for the next several years, powered by its renewable energy investments. Here's a closer look at this excellent passive-income stock.Some Dividend Aristocrats will give their investors a token raise each year to maintain their streak. While that's better than nothing, it might not be enough to offset inflation. On the other hand, NextEra Energy has historically given investors inflation-beating annual dividend increases.Continue reading