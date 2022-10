Earn Passive Income for Years With This Dividend Aristocrat

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The new inflation numbers that just dropped don't bode well for the economy. Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average has managed to pull itself out of bear market territory, all indicators seemingly still point to a recession, one that could be especially taxing on consumers.Economist Nouriel Roubini, who was dubbed Dr. Doom for his accurate forecast of the 2008 financial market crash, recently wrote, "There is ample reason to believe the next recession will be marked by a severe stagflationary debt crisis." Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading