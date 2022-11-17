|
17.11.2022 11:15:00
Earn Passive Income for Years With This Dividend Aristocrat
What if you could sit back and earn money when you sleep? It's possible through passive income. One of the easiest ways to earn passive income is by investing in dividend stocks, or stocks in companies that make regular cash payments to their shareholders. One company with a history of regularly paying and increasing its dividend is ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).ExxonMobil recently announced it would raise its dividend payout for the 40th consecutive year. This history of growing dividends puts the company in an exclusive group of stocks known as Dividend Aristocrats, or companies that have raised their dividends for 25 years or more.ExxonMobil has enjoyed record profits recently and sits on a giant pile of cash. It has returned a big chunk of it to shareholders and plans to invest in the green energy transition to reduce carbon emissions. Here's why it could be an excellent addition to your portfolio.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
