EARNEST ANALYTICS LAUNCHES PROPRIETARY WEB-BASED PLATFORM, DASH

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earnest Analytics (FKA Earnest Research), the leading data analytics firm for investors, companies, and consulting firms, has launched its proprietary web-based analytics platform, Earnest Dash, to clients.

Dash users can quickly compare performance metrics, revenue estimates, and consumer behavior for thousands of brands.

A free version of Earnest Dash is also now available for prospective users to track macro and category level consumer spending trends.

Dash is initially launching with Earnest Analytics' investment-grade Orion and Vela consumer transaction datasets. Product, pricing, and healthcare data will also all be available in Dash in the near future.

"Earnest Dash is by far the fastest and most accurate alt-data platform on the market. Investors can see multiple data signals across thousands of companies. Company strategists can get actionable sales and customer behavior data on their competitors in real-time. Now, the most informed decisions will start with Dash."

-Kevin Carson, Founder and CEO

About Earnest Analytics

Founded in 2012 as Earnest Research, Earnest Analytics measures the consumer and healthcare economies with real-time data, providing actionable insights for institutional investors, companies, consultants, and government agencies. Our structured datasets provide clear, correlated signals, with tools for deep fundamental analytics on Consumer Spend, Retail Pricing, CPG, and Healthcare Claims. Earnest enables companies to deeply understand consumer habits and national health trends. For more information visit www.earnestanalytics.com.

