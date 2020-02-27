Earnest Unveils New Streaming Product at Neudata SF Summit

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Earnest Research, the largest provider of data analytics for measuring the consumer economy, announced the launch of Earnest Streaming, a Subscriber Insights & Competitive Intelligence for Streaming and Media Services product based on transaction data.

Earnest Streaming provides near real-time insight into the performance of Over the Top (OTT) media companies and concepts like Hulu, Netflix, Youtube TV, Disney+ and others. With Earnest Streaming, clients can gain a deeper understanding of fundamentals such as sources of growth, competitive situations, and subscriber health.

"Earnest is committed to helping investment professionals make better decisions. We believe Earnest Streaming will help clients measure the health of OTT participants, uncover developing market trends, and ultimately allow investors to capitalize on the shifting media landscape," said Michael Stern, Senior Director for Financial Services of Earnest Research.

Michael Stern presented an exclusive first look into this new product at the Neudata SF Summit at a panel titled: Using Transaction Data to Amplify TMT Signals.

Earnest Streaming can help clients answer questions like:

Are newly acquired Netflix subscribers churning at faster rates?

How has the OTT video subscriber market shifted since the launch of Disney+?

What percent of subscribers are loyal to one streaming service vs. having multiple subscriptions?

About Earnest Research

Founded in 2012, Earnest Research provides restaurants, retailers, e-commerce companies and investment clients with critical knowledge on consumer behavior to power data-driven business decisions. With accurate and near real-time data on sales, foot traffic, orders and other purchasing trends, Earnest enables companies to deeply understand customer habits and gain valuable intelligence on market share and competitors. For more information, visit earnestresearch.com.

Neudata SF Summit brings together hundreds of West Coast public market investors looking to use alternative data in their process.

