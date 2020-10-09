Earnhardt Auto Centers' Heartwarming Philanthropic Move Honoring Tex Earnhardt's Wishes

CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Earnhardt Auto Centers and State Forty-Eight are pleased to award more than $6,100 to the Chandler Compadres. This 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization has been dedicated to Valley kids and families in need since 1980.

Donating to the Chandler Compadres is a natural choice for Earnhardt Auto Centers, a multi-generational family business. Tex Earnhardt, its founder, loved children and was extremely passionate about setting children up for success - as he was only 20 years old when he started his business in Chandler. After six decades of business leadership, Tex passed away in April 2020.

"The loss of such an inspirational man was devastating to the Earnhardt family, employees and the millions of people who knew of the legendary icon," said Derby Earnhardt, Tex's grandson. "In his memory and to shine light on Tex Earnhardt's mark on the economic landscape of the Southwest and the hearts of Arizonans, we created the Tex Earnhardt Memorial t-shirt with State Forty-Eight."

More than 1,100 shirts have been sold. Every Tex Earnhardt Memorial shirt earned $5 in proceeds for charity. The project was underwritten by Earnhardt Auto Centers with help from local clothing company, State Forty-Eight.

State Forty-Eight collaborated with Earnhardt Auto Centers to design the shirt which portrays Tex sitting upon the famous steer, Chisholm, with the iconic Arizona sky behind him. The t-shirt was initially intended to be available for purchase in Earnhardt stores only. However, after an overwhelming positive response on Social Media, State Forty Eight decided to sell the shirt at their headquarters and their online store.

About Earnhardt Auto Centers

Earnhardt Auto Centers has 21 dealerships representing 17 brands in the Phoenix, AZ, and Las Vegas, AZ, area. The company's employees help fund No Bull Charities, which donates to a different charity each quarter.

About State Forty-Eight

State Forty-Eight is a Chandler-based clothing company with a strong emphasis on their Arizona roots. In addition to their online store, their clothing can be found at retailers across the Phoenix area.

About the Chandler Compadres

For more than 30 years, members of the Chandler Compadres have donated their time, resources, talents and money to help kids and families. The organization has distributed more than $10.3 million to valley charities, particularly those benefiting youth academic and development programs.

