Earnhardt Honda Features Honda Summer Clearance Event Savings in July and August

AVONDALE, Ariz., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car shoppers who live in the Avondale, Goodyear, Peoria and Surprise area that are interested in the Honda brand may find the right financial fit at Earnhardt Honda. To help car shoppers save on their favorite Honda models, the Honda Summer Clearance Event provides qualified buyers with the chance to buy or lease their dream car at a more affordable price through August 31. Avondale-area drivers who are interested in the savings available during the Honda Summer Clearance Event must be approved by Honda Financial Services.

Families interested in the 2020 Honda CR-V compact crossover can finance select models with a 1.9% Annual Percentage Rate (APR) for 60 months or 2.9% APR for 72 months. Individuals who prefer to lease a Honda CR-V may be eligible for a 36-month lease on the Honda CR-V LX 2WD with $2,899 due at signing and $239 per month.

Drivers who are drawn to the family-friendly 2020 Honda Accord midsize sedan or the sporty 2020 Honda Civic Sedan will find budget-minded lease and finance offers at Earnhardt Honda. Honda Accord sales incentives include a 1.9% APR interest rate for 60 months and a 36-month lease that includes $2,499 down and $249 per month for the Honda Accord LX.

Budget-minded drivers can lease a 2020 Honda Civic Sedan LX CVT for 36 months with $2,599 due at signing and $189 per month. Individuals who prefer to finance a Honda Civic will find low interest rates at Earnhardt Honda during the Honda Summer Clearance Event. Honda Civic interest rates are available as low as 1.9% for 60 months and 2.9% APR for 72 months for select models.

Consumers in search of a Honda-brand vehicle at the right price in the Avondale, Peoria, Goodyear and Surprise area may qualify for affordable lease and finance offers at Earnhardt Honda for the Honda Summer Clearance Event. To learn more about Honda savings available at the dealership, interested individuals can visit Earnhardt Honda online at http://www.earnhardthonda.com or contact a member of the dealership team directly by calling 623-934-5211.

SOURCE Earnhardt Honda