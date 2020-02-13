Earnhardt Lexus Features Affordable Sales Incentives and Financial Services

PHOENIX, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Lexus brand provides luxury, performance and style at every turn and drivers in the Valley of the Sun will discover affordable lease and finance incentives at Earnhardt Lexus. Lexus entries that will highlight February 2020 sales incentives include the Lexus RX luxury crossover and the Lexus ES luxury sedan. To add to the Lexus regional offers available at the dealership, Earnhardt Lexus possesses a knowledgeable finance team with online credit approval applications and co-applicant financing.

A versatile and luxurious option in the Lexus lineup, the 2020 Lexus RX and it's seven-passenger 2020 Lexus RXL counterpart cater to families who choose Earnhardt Lexus. Potential owners who qualify for financing via Lexus Financial Services may be eligible for a low 1.9 percent Annual Percentage Rate (APR) for 60 months on select Lexus RX editions. Qualified individuals can lease a Lexus RX 350 for 36 months with $3,999 due at signing and $419 per month. Lexus RXL 350 entries are available for a 36-month lease with $3,999 down and $519 per month. February sales incentives are available until March 2.

The opulent 2020 Lexus ES midsize sedan is a popular option that is available with a low 1.9 percent APR with a 60-month contract. A low-mileage lease is available for select Lexus ES 350 models with $3,999 down at signing, $389 per month and a 36-month lease. This Lexus ES lease offer includes $2,500 Lease Cash and an annual 10,000-mile limit. Lexus ES incentives are available at Earnhardt Lexus through March 2.

Automotive consumers interested in a Lexus car or crossover at an affordable price point can save on select 2020 Lexus models at Earnhardt Lexus in February with qualifying lease and finance offers. Individuals who would like more information can visit the dealership online at http://www.earnhardtlexus.com. Those who prefer a more personal interaction can contact a dealership sales representative directly by calling 480-990-7000.

SOURCE Earnhardt Lexus