BBVA Aktie
WKN: 875773 / ISIN: ES0113211835
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30.04.2026 08:56:18
Earnings: BBVA Posts Nearly €3 Billion Profit in the First Quarter (up 11%) and Announces a New Tranche of Share Buybacks
BBVA reported a profit of €2.99 billion in the first quarter of 2026, a 10.8% increase yoy (up 14.1% at constant exchange rates), supported by momentum in the banking business: customer loans grew 17% (at constant exchange rates), boosting net interest income by more than 20% yoy. This growth was accompanied by high levels of profitability and value creation for shareholders: ROTE stood at 21.7% and tangible book value per share plus dividends rose 18.1% yoy¹. All this with a solid capital position, with the CET1 ratio reaching 12.83% at the end of March. Early next week, BBVA will begin the final tranche of the extraordinary share buyback program, with a maximum amount of €1.46 billion.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Banco Bilbao
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Nachrichten zu BBVA SA (Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria)
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30.04.26
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