BBVA Aktie
WKN: 875773 / ISIN: ES0113211835
|
05.02.2026 08:02:54
Earnings: BBVA Posts Record Profit of €10.5 Billion in 2025 and Will Distribute a Dividend of More Than €5.2 Billion
BBVA reported a profit of €10.5 billion in 2025 (+4.5 percent yoy), the highest in its history, mostly driven by core revenues. The BBVA Group stood out for its unique combination of growth and profitability, leading in Europe: lending increased by 16.2 percent (in constant euros) while ROTE reached 19.3 percent. Furthermore, BBVA maintained a solid CET1 capital ratio of 12.7 percent and continued to drive value creation for shareholders, with a tangible book value per share plus dividends growing 15.2 percent¹. In addition, the bank is set to distribute a dividend of €0.92 per share² in cash, the highest ever. This amounts to a total of €5.25 billion³, representing a cash dividend 31 percent higher than that of 2024. Combined with the nearly €4 billion share buyback program announced in December, this represents more than €9.2 billion.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Banco Bilbao
