29.04.2024 14:15:26
Earnings 1Q24: Garanti BBVA gets off to a strong start
Garanti BBVA announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2024. The bank’s net income for the first three months of the year stood at TL 22.48 billion; total assets were TL 2.46 trillion; and cash and non-cash loans reached TL 1.85 trillion. Customer deposits represented 71 percent of assets - the main source of funding. The total deposit base reached TL 1.75 trillion, up 9.3 percent this quarter. Garanti BBVA’s capital adequacy ratio was 15.4 percent,* its return on average equity (ROAE) was 36 percent, and return on average assets (ROAA) was 3.9 percent.*Does not include the forbearance introduced by BRSAWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Banco Bilbao
