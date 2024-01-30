|
30.01.2024 01:00:00
Earnings 2023: BBVA surpasses €8 billion in annual profit for the first time
In 2023 the BBVA Group added 11.1 million new customers and increased lending nearly 8 percent yoy. The bank also channeled €70 billion in sustainable business, exceeding the €200-billion mark since 2018. BBVA posted a record net attributable profit of €8.02 billion in 2023, up 22 percent yoy (+35 percent in constant euros)¹. Recurrent earnings per share rose even more, 27 percent, driven by share buybacks executed in 2023. BBVA will pay a cash dividend €0.55 per share against 2023 earnings², 28 percent more than in 2022, and will launch a new share buyback program for €781 million³. In total, BBVA will distribute more than €4 billion to its shareholders.¹Recurrent net attributable profit growth, excluding in the comparison the net impact of the purchase of offices from Merlin in Spain in 2022 (€-201 million).²Of this amount €0.16 per share was paid in October as an interim dividend against 2023 earnings. The additional payment of €0.39 per share is subject to the approval of the governing bodies.³Pending approval from the governing bodies and subject to mandatory regulatory approval.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Banco Bilbao
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BBVA SA (Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria)mehr Nachrichten
|
09:08
|Hohe Zinsen bescheren BBVA Rekordgewinn (dpa-AFX)
|
29.01.24
|Ausblick: BBVA stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.01.24
|EURO STOXX 50-Papier BBVA-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein BBVA-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
16.01.24
|EURO STOXX 50-Titel BBVA-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in BBVA von vor 10 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
15.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: BBVA veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
09.01.24
|EURO STOXX 50-Wert BBVA-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in BBVA von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
02.01.24
|EURO STOXX 50-Wert BBVA-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein BBVA-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
26.12.23
|EURO STOXX 50-Papier BBVA-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in BBVA von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu BBVA SA (Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria)mehr Analysen
|08:12
|BBVA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.01.24
|BBVA Buy
|UBS AG
|17.01.24
|BBVA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.01.24
|BBVA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.01.24
|BBVA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:12
|BBVA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.01.24
|BBVA Buy
|UBS AG
|17.01.24
|BBVA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.01.24
|BBVA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.01.24
|BBVA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:12
|BBVA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.01.24
|BBVA Buy
|UBS AG
|17.01.24
|BBVA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.01.24
|BBVA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.01.24
|BBVA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.01.24
|BBVA Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.12.23
|BBVA Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.12.23
|BBVA Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.23
|BBVA Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.10.23
|BBVA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BBVA SA (Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria)
|8,13
|0,20%