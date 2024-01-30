30.01.2024 01:00:00

Earnings 2023: BBVA surpasses €8 billion in annual profit for the first time

In 2023 the BBVA Group added 11.1 million new customers and increased lending nearly 8 percent yoy. The bank also channeled €70 billion in sustainable business, exceeding the €200-billion mark since 2018. BBVA posted a record net attributable profit of €8.02 billion in 2023, up 22 percent yoy (+35 percent in constant euros)¹. Recurrent earnings per share rose even more, 27 percent, driven by share buybacks executed in 2023. BBVA will pay a cash dividend €0.55 per share against 2023 earnings², 28 percent more than in 2022, and will launch a new share buyback program for €781 million³. In total, BBVA will distribute more than €4 billion to its shareholders.¹Recurrent net attributable profit growth, excluding in the comparison the net impact of the purchase of offices from Merlin in Spain in 2022 (€-201 million).²Of this amount €0.16 per share was paid in October as an interim dividend against 2023 earnings. The additional payment of €0.39 per share is subject to the approval of the governing bodies.³Pending approval from the governing bodies and subject to mandatory regulatory approval.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Banco Bilbao

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BBVA SA (Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BBVA SA (Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria)mehr Analysen

08:12 BBVA Outperform RBC Capital Markets
24.01.24 BBVA Buy UBS AG
17.01.24 BBVA Outperform RBC Capital Markets
16.01.24 BBVA Outperform RBC Capital Markets
16.01.24 BBVA Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BBVA SA (Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria) 8,13 0,20% BBVA SA (Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Berichtssaison im Blick: ATX und DAX etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notieren etwas höher. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen