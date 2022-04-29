Earnings Ensure European Enthusiasm

(RTTNews) - European stock markets followed Asian peers to tread in the green zone as upbeat earnings updates helped limit the anxiety surrounding infection, invasion and inflation. The major benchmarks remained resilient despite mixed economic data that pointed to pain points in the economy.

U.K.'s FTSE 100 is 0.34 percent above the previous closing level of 7509.19. It is currently trading at 7534.65. In the 100-scrip index, 70 scrips are in positive territory.

France's CAC 40 index's current level of 6540.86 is 0.50 percent above the previous close of 6508.14. Of the 40 scrips in the index, 31 are trading above Thursday's levels.

Germany's DAX is currently trading at 14088.95, after rising 0.78 percent from Thursday's close. 28 of the 40 scrips have gained since the previous close.

Switzerland's Stock Market Index has also gained from the previous close and is currently trading at 12173.76 after rising 0.87 percent overnight.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 too added 0.98 percent from previous close and is currently trading at 451.48.

The EURUSD pair is currently hovering near 1.0534 whereas the GBPUSD pair is near 1.2559.

On Thursday, European markets had rebounded on a strong earnings scorecard that eclipsed the geopolitical stress points. Germany's DAX led the rally with a 1.35 percent uptick. U.K.'s FTSE 100 rallied 1.13 percent; France's CAC 40 added 0.98 percent; the pan European Stoxx 600 added 0.62 percent; while Switzerland's SMI edged up 0.14 percent.

The Wall Street too had closed with strong gains on Thursday as upbeat earnings eclipsed worries about the surprise contraction in the U.S. economy. Data released Thursday had shown the American economy contracting at an annualized 1.4 percent on quarter in the first quarter of 2022, versus market forecasts of a 1.1 percent expansion. Nasdaq-100 surged 3.5 percent to close at 13,456.06 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.85 percent to end at 33,916.39.