18.01.2024 15:27:00
Earnings reports spark downgrades of Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley as analysts see headwinds
Wells Fargo & Co. and Morgan Stanley have picked up separate downgrades as analysts sift through fourth-quarter earning updates in the face of headwinds tied to the cost of deposits and retooling by the two big banks.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
