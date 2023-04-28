|
28.04.2023 20:51:00
Earnings Results: Newell Brands says raising prices by roughly 10% is ‘the right thing to do’
Newell Brands topped revenue expectations and said its Bed Bath & Beyond exposure is minimal and that it will raise prices by roughly 10% on some products.
