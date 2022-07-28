|
28.07.2022 03:28:00
Earnings Results: Teladoc loses $3 billion in three months, stock plummets 24%
Shares of Teladoc Inc. plunged more than 24% in after-hours trading Thursday after the telehealth company took another multibillion-dollar impairment charge, helping to bring its total losses for the first six months of the year up to nearly $10 billion.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MarketWatch"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MarketWatch"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!