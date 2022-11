Earnings Roundup: Block, PayPal, Etsy, and Much More

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In this podcast, Motley Fool Chief Investment Officer Andy Cross and Motley Fool senior analyst Jason Moser discuss:Motley Fool contributor Rachel Warren talks with Jon Maier, chief investment officer at Global X ETFs, about how to protect your portfolio during an economic downturn and trends he's watching over the next three, five, and 10 years.To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center. To get started investing, check out our quick-start guide to investing in stocks. A full transcript follows the video.Continue reading