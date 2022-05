Earnings Roundup: Disney, Dutch Bros, Unity Software, and More

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In this podcast, Motley Fool analysts Jason Moser and Maria Gallagher discuss:Motley Fool analyst Bill Mann talks with Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) co-founder Frederic Kerrest about lessons from his new book, Zero to IPO: Over $1 Trillion of Actionable Advice from the World's Most Successful Entrepreneurs.Maria analyzes Airbnb's (NASDAQ: ABNB) platform enhancements, then she and Jason share two stocks on their radar: Airbnb and Home Depot (NYSE: HD).Continue reading