26.03.2024 18:45:43
EarthLabs expands with Frankfurt listing
EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT; OTCQX: SPOFF; FSE: 8EK0) announced on Tuesday the listing of the company’s common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “8EK0”.EarthLabs owns CEO.CA, the largest social media platform for mining investors, with more than 12 million unique viewers since inception, and DigiGeoData, a mineral resource database and mapping tool providing geological, claim, drilling, and other contextual information. Earthlabs’ precious metals royalty portfolio encompasses nearly 2,500 sq. km of prospective ground in Newfoundland.Last December, EarthLabs announced the acquisition of The Northern Miner Group. The Northern Miner Group’s three media brands; The Northern Miner, MINING.COM, and Canadian Mining Journal, combined, reach over 1 million users monthly.“At EarthLabs, we understand the complexities of today’s resource landscape. Positioned between ETFs and direct investments, we offer a strategic pathway to leverage the resource boom with smart, sustainable capital,” EarthLabs CEO Denis Laviolette said in a news release.“Our investments and royalty portfolio, complemented by our cutting-edge suite of data-driven media SaaS tools, underscore our commitment to educate and engage investors,” Laviolette said. “We believe that by empowering our partners and clients with the most advanced technologies and insights, we can unlock unprecedented value and drive a new era of growth within the sector.”Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
