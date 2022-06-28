|
28.06.2022 16:05:49
Earthstone Energy Up 10% On Expanding In Northern Delaware Basin
(RTTNews) - Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE) are rising more than 7% Tuesday morning after the company announced deal to acquire assets in the northern Delaware Basin for about $627 million to be paid in cash and stock.
The company plans to expand in Northern Delaware Basin by acquiring New Mexico assets of Titus Oil & Gas Production, LLC and Titus Oil & Gas Production II, LLC and their affiliates.
Earthstone said the acquisition is expected to increase net production by 18,000-23,000 Boepd in the fourth quarter of 2022.
The purchase price of $627 million is to be paid in $575 million in cash and about 3.9 million shares of Earthstone's Class A common stock at $13.51 per share.
The transaction is expected to be closed in the third quarter of 2022.
ESTE is at $16.19 currently. It has traded in the range of $7.01-$22.25 in the past 52 weeks.
