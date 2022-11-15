Portfolio jetzt mit Bitcoin & Co. diversifizieren? Bei Bison echte Coins einfach und sicher handeln.-w-
15.11.2022 17:00:00

EarthWise Pet Acquires 42 Franchise Locations and Independently Branded Stores

SEATTLE, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthWise Pet announced the acquisition of 42 franchise locations and independently branded stores.  With this acquisition, EarthWise Pet expands to over 170 locations, of which approximately 75% are franchisee-owned and 25% are corporate-owned. 

EarthWise Pet is a premier pet services platform with a 40+ year track record of providing brand-focused all-natural pet food, eco-friendly toys and supplies, and grooming and daycare services. 

"We are well-positioned for strong organic and acquisition growth.  In addition to our core and rapidly growing franchise base, we are leveraging our organization and network to pursue additional accretive acquisitions, enabling us to execute on our broader pet services strategy," stated Mike Seitz, CEO.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. 

Peakstone served as financial advisor on the transaction.

