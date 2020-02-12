Earvin "Magic" Johnson to Speak at Leadercast 2020--Positive Disruption

SUWANEE, Ga., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadercast is excited to announce that basketball hall-of-famer, entrepreneur and philanthropist Earvin "Magic" Johnson is the ninth and final speaker for Leadercast 2020—Positive Disruption on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth, GA. To attend or become a host or sponsor, visit live.leadercast.com . Here's the full lineup:

Amy Jo Martin—Digital Media Pioneer and Best-Selling Author

Named one of the most powerful women on Twitter by Forbes, Amy Jo helps people and businesses revolutionize their brand.

Andy Stanley—Best-Selling Author and Leadership Communicator

Founder and senior pastor of the renowned North Point Ministries and author of more than 20 books.

Bozoma Saint John—Chief Marketing Officer, Endeavor

Known as a trailblazing executive from leading marketing efforts for Uber, Apple and Pepsi-Cola North America, and now Endeavor's global network.

Earvin "Magic" Johnson—Hall-of-Fame Basketball Player, Executive and Philanthropist

Five-time NBA champion and three-time NBA MVP now finding success off the court as a team executive, businessman and philanthropist.

Dr. Henry Cloud—Psychologist, Best-Selling Author and Leadership Expert

An unmatched knowledge of business leadership and psychology and author of more than 45 books that have sold more than 13 million copies.

Matt Wallaert—Behavioral Scientist and Chief Behavior Officer, Clover Health

Expert on behavioral change that has spoken to hundreds, including the United Nations, South by Southwest and many more.

Rahaf Harfoush—Digital Anthropologist and Executive Director, Red Thread Institute

Expert researcher on the impacts of emerging technologies in society and the deep and hidden behavioral shifts within the global communication infrastructure.

Richard Montañez—VP of Multicultural Sales & Marketing, PepsiCo North America

Inventor of the Flamin' Hot Cheetos who started as a janitor at a Frito-Lay plant and moved up the corporate ladder with visionary leadership of ethnic foods and multicultural marketing.

Sangram Vajre—Co-Founder and Chief Evangelist, Terminus: Account-Based Marketing

Known as the "accidental" evangelist, Sangram has built Terminus into one of Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500.

To attend, become a host or sponsor, visit live.leadercast.com .

About Leadercast

Leadercast provides world-class leadership events, content solutions and resources for businesses across all industries to foster the growth of any and all leaders through their journey of becoming leaders worth following. leadercast.com .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/earvin-magic-johnson-to-speak-at-leadercast-2020positive-disruption-301003143.html

SOURCE Leadercast