EA's quest for gaming accessibility

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Electronic Arts wants to make sure that everyone can enjoy its releases. The company is seeking to patent a "color blindness diagnostic system," which automatically determines whether or not a user needs color blindness accessibility settings turned on within the narrative course of a game.Continue reading