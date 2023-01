Easily Save Thousands When You Take Advantage of This Retirement Account

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Everyone knows they should save for retirement; that part is pretty straightforward. More importantly, though, if you're going to be saving and investing for retirement, you might as well get some tax benefits along the way. A 401(k) is by far the most popular type of retirement account, but it's not the only one. IRAs can be great options to help supplement your retirement savings.There are two types of IRAs: traditional and Roth. With a traditional IRA, you can deduct your contributions, depending on your filing status, income, and whether you're covered by a retirement plan at work. When you take withdrawals from a traditional IRA in retirement, the money is taxed, which separates it from a Roth IRA.With a Roth IRA, you contribute after-tax money, but any withdrawals in retirement (after age 59 1/2) are tax-free. Having the chance for your money to grow and compound tax-free can be one of the biggest blessings for your retirement savings. Using a Roth IRA can easily save you thousands in taxes.Continue reading