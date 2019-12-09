East Penn Now Offers Customers More Battery Choices with a CompleteMotive Power Lithium and Lead Portfolio

LYON STATION, Pa., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- East Penn Manufacturing, makers of Deka® Batteries, now offers the most complete line of both Lead and Lithium material handling battery products for Class I, II, and III operations. East Penn claims that there needs to be more than just a "one-size fits all solution" for today's varying types of operations, capital expenditures, environments, and multiple charging regimens.

East Penn secured its place as the product offering leader with its majority acquisition of specialty lithium manufacturer Navitas Systems in August of 2019. The Deka brand, in both Lead and Lithium technologies, is poised to help customers tackle all of today's material handling challenges with varying levels of solutions for complexity, levels of maintenance, charging performance, sustainability, and energy density.

"We are a multi-platform, one-stop shop for today's fleet, no matter the need. We have the experience, analytical tools, and technology advantage to help our customer choose the best solution based on their individual needs. Our diverse product line allows the customer to benefit by finding and choosing the best technology to move more pallets in the most cost- effective way, making their lives easier." stated Doug Bouquard, VP of MP Sales, East Penn.

Deka batteries with lead-based designs provide multiple options ranging from light-duty product with on-board chargers to heavy-duty Fast, Opportunity, and Conventional charged product in both flooded and maintenance-free options. The Deka Ready Power® is East Penn's new lithium battery line. Powered by Navitas Systems, it is the first lithium motive power battery to be awarded UL approval for all three truck classes. The Deka Ready Power features higher energy density, a rugged exclusive Battery Management System (BMS), and over 30 sizing options for Class I, II, and III operations.

All Deka products feature a level of support unmatched by the rest of the industry, including a nationwide network of technicians and customer support, extended life, and a safe and responsible end-of-life solution.

East Penn is a leading manufacturer of high-quality lead batteries and accessories for the motive power, automotive, commercial, marine, UPS, and telecommunication markets. The company's quality and environmental systems for its entire 520-acre complex have been certified to ISO 9001:2015, IATF 16949:2016, and ISO 14001:2015. Navitas Systems is a leader in lithium with integrated design, technology development, and manufacturing of innovative energy-enabled system solutions and energy storage products for industrial and government agency customers. The company is located in Ann Arbor Michigan, with both a 48,000 square foot R&D, engineering, and manufacturing center, as well as a new 100,000 square foot lithium forklift battery manufacturing center. More information on Navitas Systems is available at http://www.navitassys.com. For more information about East Penn and its Motive Power offering, visit the company website at http://www.dekabatteries.com.

