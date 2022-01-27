27.01.2022 14:07:49

East West Bancorp Q4 Income Advances, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - East West Bancorp (EWBC) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $217.80 million, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $164.08 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.1% to $405.70 million from $346.58 million last year.

East West Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $217.80 Mln. vs. $164.08 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.52 vs. $1.15 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.57 -Revenue (Q4): $405.70 Mln vs. $346.58 Mln last year.

