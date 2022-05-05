EastBanc Technologies SNOWiQ Platform Recognized as a Finalist in Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EastBanc Technologies, a leader in custom software development, today announced that SNOWiQ, the company's revolutionary snow removal platform, has been recognized as a finalist in the Software category of Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards. SNOWiQ was selected from among 2,997 entries this year and is one of only 12 finalists awarded in the Software category.

SNOWiQ delivers a critical innovation in the public sector by modernizing snow removal, a core public service that residents, businesses and schools rely upon every year. SNOWiQ is the first snowplow management and reporting platform for the public sector that utilizes an Uber-like model with enterprise-level features. It revolutionizes municipalities' ability to leverage the gig economy to scale its workforce on-demand through the use of contractors, helping create more jobs as well. In addition, the convenient SNOWiQ mobile phone application features a map-based interface and incorporates one-touch communications via phone and video, which helps diverse workforces increase productivity and work more seamlessly.

"Snowstorms create an avalanche of logistical and financial problems for local governments every year because they are so unpredictable and require an immediate, emergency-level response," said Peter Shashkin, SNOWiQ creator and Director of Solutions, EastBanc Technologies. "Why should this challenge plague us in today's smart, connected world? With SNOWiQ, organizations like our customer, Montgomery County Department of Transportation, can deliver reliable on-demand services that are easy-to-use, can scale quickly and can optimize efficiency and transparency."

Now in its sixth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 39 winners, 350 finalists and more than 600 honorable mentions. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of 2,997 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, health, social justice and more. The 2022 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Switzerland to Hong Kong to Australia.

About EastBanc Technologies

EastBanc Technologies is a Washington, D.C.-based software development pioneer. The company creates cutting-edge technology solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial, enterprise, state, local and federal government sectors. Subsidiary brands include Sympli, which is a suite of design collaboration and handoff tools; and Kublr, which is an enterprise-grade Kubernetes management platform. EastBanc Technologies also created APIphany, an API management company that was acquired by Microsoft and integrated into Microsoft Azure in 2013.

Founded in 1999, EastBanc Technologies is GSA-approved, and has earned the Modernization of Web Applications in Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization. EastBanc Technologies clients include Netflix, Facebook, Microsoft, Comcast, The Washington Post, American Red Cross, NASDAQ and Intelsat. For more information, visit eastbanctech.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About the World Changing Ideas Awards

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

Media Contact: Kelli Wheeler for EastBanc Technologies, media@eastbanctech.com

SOURCE EastBanc Technologies