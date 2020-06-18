EastBay Asset Management, LLC Announces Disposition of Variable Voting Shares of WildBrain Ltd.

NEW YORK, June 17, 2020 /CNW/ - EastBay Asset Management, LLC ("EastBay"), in its capacity as investment manager of the EastBay Master Fund, LP (the "EastBay Fund"), announced that today the EastBay Fund disposed of 900,000 variable voting shares (the "Disposition") of WildBrain Ltd., 1478 Queen Street, Halifax, Nova Scotia, B3J 2H7 (the "Issuer"), for $1.07 in cash per variable voting share, resulting in aggregate consideration of $963,000. The Disposition was by way of a private transaction that was not completed through the facilities of any stock exchange. The variable voting shares disposed of represent approximately 0.53% of the issued and outstanding voting securities of the Issuer (being the common shares and variable voting shares of the Issuer (collectively, the "Shares")).

As a result of the Disposition, EastBay, through the EastBay Fund, currently exercises control or direction over an aggregate of 17,046,601 variable voting shares, representing 9.97% of the issued and outstanding Shares. Prior to the Disposition, EastBay, through the EastBay Fund, exercised control or direction over an aggregate of 17,946,601 variable voting shares of the Issuer, representing 10.49% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

The Disposition was completed in the ordinary course of business for EastBay as it manages the investments of the EastBay Fund. EastBay may, from time to time, on its own behalf or on behalf of the EastBay Fund or other client accounts, acquire additional securities, dispose of some or all of the currently held or additional securities or may continue to hold the securities of the Issuer.

An early warning report relating to these transactions will be filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review ("SEDAR") under the Issuer's profile and can be viewed at www.sedar.com.

For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact:

Jeff Ho

Chief Financial Officer

EastBay Asset Management, LLC

650 Fifth Avenue, Suite 1640

New York, NY 10019

Tel: 212.702.7155

Fax: 212.702.7149

jeff@eastbaycap.com

SOURCE EastBay Asset Management, LLC