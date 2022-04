Easter travel chaos: what to do if your flight is delayed or you catch Covid

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Flight’s cancelled? Missed it as a result of queues? Stuck at a ferry port? We look at your rightsWith many schools breaking up at the start of the month, the Easter getaway was supposed to be well under way by now – but instead it’s been a week of travel chaos.Airlines have cancelled scores of flights a day, there have been delays at airports and ferry terminals and Covid cases are sweeping the country. We look at your rights if you find yourself seriously delayed or unable to travel. Continue reading...