Easter travel disruption to hit air, rail, road and sea in UK

Dozens of flights cancelled and ferry firms struggling to meet demand in run-up to bank holiday weekendHolidaymakers trying to get away for the Easter weekend have been warned they are likely to face disruption whether travelling by air, rail, road or sea .Staff sickness and a shortage of workers have already caused multiple days of chaos for air passengers, with carriers cancelling dozens of flights at short notice, while ferry operators have struggled to meet demand as P&O Ferries services remain suspended. Continue reading...