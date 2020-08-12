Eastern Airlines to Introduce Direct Flights From NYC to Los Cabos

LOS CABOS, Mexico, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eastern Airlines, a legendary carrier founded in the early days of commercial aviation that relaunched earlier this year, has announced twice-weekly service beginning Aug. 29 from New York's JFK International Airport to Los Cabos, the glamorous desert-meets-sea getaway at the tip of the Baja Peninsula.

"We are very excited to grow our network and add the first non-stop flights between New York City and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico," said Steve Harfst, Eastern's president & CEO. "Eastern is looking forward to connecting customers with the Baja experience by providing great travel options as well as convenient, non-stop service to one of the most luxurious destinations in the world."

Rodrigo Esponda, managing director of the Los Cabos Tourism Board, said, "This is very exciting news for us. After so many years of trying to get an airline partner in New York, we now have a fantastic opportunity to attract travelers in the New York metropolitan area with Eastern's new service."

Josh Bustos, Eastern's senior marketing director, said, "We're very proud of our legacy, but we're a brand-new version of Eastern. We are the first airline in recent memory to offer direct service from JFK to Los Cabos, a premier destination well-suited to the New York market. We are also the only non-legacy U.S. airline with scheduled service operating wide-body aircraft."

Eastern Airlines maintains a fleet of wide-body, long-range Boeing 767 and 777 aircraft. Seat configuration is generous, Butos noted, with extra legroom for all passengers.

As part of its inaugural flight celebration, Eastern is offering tickets starting at $199 roundtrip through Nov. 18, including all taxes and fees. Seats are limited. In addition, each traveler's gear flies free of charge. That includes sports equipment, from golf bags to surfboards. "Our motto is, 'Leave no bag behind,'" Bustos said.

Outbound flights from New York's JFK Airport to Los Cabos (airport code SJD) are on Saturday. Inbound flights from Los Cabos to JFK are on Wednesday. Arrival time in Cabo is 1:45 p.m. (Mountain Time), which gives visitors an opportunity to enjoy the warm sunny weather as soon as they touch down.

A world-class destination situated at the place where the Sea of Cortes meets the Pacific Ocean, Los Cabos is known for its ideal climate, deluxe hotels, superb restaurants, world-class fishing, desert adventures, and 22 Blue Flag eco-certified beaches.

Los Cabos, the 'Golf Capital of Latin America,' boasts 18 golf courses, three of which appear on Golf Digest's list of the "World's 100 Greatest Golf Courses." The layouts, designed by the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Tom Fazio, Greg Norman and Robert Trent Jones, Jr., partake of Cabo's unique mountain-desert-ocean environment. Only in Los Cabos do emerald green fairways tumble across cactus-studded foothills and twisting arroyos set back from the sea.

Esponda pointed out that golf, among other recreational activities, is a safe social distancing sport. Health protocols are in place at all Cabo courses to ensure the game can be played safely in a clean environment. Common initiatives at all clubs include a single-rider golf cart policy, 15-minute tee times, easy ball retrieval from the cup, removal of bunker rakes, fully sanitized golf carts and rental clubs, and other hygienic protocols.

For more information on Eastern Airline's new direct service from JFK to Los Cabos, visit https://goeasternair.com/

About Los Cabos:

Situated at the tip of the 1,000-mile long Baja Peninsula, Los Cabos is home to award-winning hotels, resorts, championship golf courses, rejuvenating spas and world-class sport fishing. With a unique landscape of dramatic desert and dazzling beaches, Los Cabos is an exotic escape within easy reach of most U.S. and Canadian cities. For more information, images and videos from Los Cabos, visit online http://www.visitloscabos.travel, follow us on Twitter @LOSCABOSTOURISM and visit us on Facebook, YouTube, Pinterest and Instagram.

SOURCE Los Cabos Tourism Board