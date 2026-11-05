Eastern Bankshares: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 23, 2026, Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) delivered $111 million in operating net income, which measures earnings from core banking operations. That profitability provides the bank with excess capital to repurchase shares while it navigates higher deposit costs. Three key statements from executive leadership show how the business plans to sustain that momentum.

Rising deposit competition squeezed the bank's net interest margin, which measures the difference between interest earned on loans and interest paid on deposits. However, $1 billion of fixed-rate assets repricing at higher yields next quarter will help protect profitability.

Mergers among competitors across New England have disrupted local banking relationships. Management is using its local decision-making and community roots to recruit talented lenders and win new commercial borrowers.

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