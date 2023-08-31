Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
31.08.2023 00:23:00

Eastern Michigan University Alumnus George Gervin Statue Unveiling/Interview Availability

YPSILANTI, Mich., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: Statue Unveiling and Interview Availability

WHO: Detroit native and NBA Hall of Famer George Gervin and world-renowned American sculptor Benjamin Victor

WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 31 - 4 p.m. ET ceremony begins; Tentatively - 4:45 p.m.: Ben Victor available to media; 5 p.m.: George Gervin available to media

WHERE: Eastern Michigan University's George Gervin GameAbove Center (799 N. Hewitt Rd. Ypsilanti, MI 48197). Statue will be located near the main door with the press conference taking place nearby inside the arena. Ample parking is nearby.

About Eastern Michigan University Athletics
Eastern Michigan University has been a member of the Mid-American Conference since 1971 and has been among the league's most successful members. The Division I program boasts 157 MAC team championships, the most of any team in the league during that span. Eastern Michigan, which has had a representative at every summer Olympics since 1960, has won 15 team national championships and 55 individual national titles since 1932.

About GameAbove
GameAbove at EMU's primary focus is to help shape, inspire, and support the current and future students at Eastern Michigan University by reaching new heights in learning through transformation and inspiration in the educational experience. GameAbove aspires to help improve the higher education experience by exploring and supporting innovative financial models to sustain universities, enhancing the campus environment, elevating athletics, promoting pioneering academic programs, and creative giving within the community. To learn more, visit www.gameaboveemu.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eastern-michigan-university-alumnus-george-gervin-statue-unveilinginterview-availability-301914245.html

SOURCE Eastern Michigan University

