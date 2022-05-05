|
05.05.2022 20:00:00
Eastman Announces 2022 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results
At the Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) annual meeting, stockholders:
- reelected directors Humberto P. Alfonso, Brett D. Begemann, Mark J. Costa, Edward L. Doheny II, Julie F. Holder, Renée J. Hornbaker, Kim Ann Mink, James J. O’Brien, David W. Raisbeck, and Charles K. Stevens III to one-year terms;
- approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the company’s executive officers as disclosed in the annual meeting proxy statement (the "say-on-pay” vote);
- ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as independent registered public accounting firm for 2022; and
- rejected an advisory stockholder proposal requesting that the Board of Directors take steps necessary to reduce from 25% to 10% the ownership threshold required for stockholders to call special meetings of stockholders.
Additional information about each of the matters acted upon by stockholders at the annual meeting is in the proxy statement that was furnished to stockholders in connection with the meeting. The proxy statement is also available at investors.eastman.com, Annual Meeting. The final vote totals for the matters acted upon by stockholders at the annual meeting will be reported in a Form 8-K filing with the SEC and also posted on investors.eastman.com.
Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company’s innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2021 revenue of approximately $10.5 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.
