|
04.08.2022 22:37:00
Eastman Board Declares Dividend
The Board of Directors of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.76 per share on the company’s common stock.
The dividend is payable Oct. 7, 2022, to stockholders of record as of Sept. 15, 2022.
Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company’s innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2021 revenue of approximately $10.5 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804006024/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eastman Chemical Companymehr Nachrichten
|
27.07.22
|Ausblick: Eastman Chemical Company veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
13.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Eastman Chemical Company zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.04.22
|Ausblick: Eastman Chemical Company zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
13.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Eastman Chemical Company stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.01.22
|Ausblick: Eastman Chemical Company öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
29.10.21
|Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
26.10.21
|Ausblick: Eastman Chemical Company verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
13.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Eastman Chemical Company präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)