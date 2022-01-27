|
27.01.2022 22:44:31
Eastman Chemical Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Eastman Chemical (EMN) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $378 million, or $2.81 per share. This compares with $32 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Eastman Chemical reported adjusted earnings of $243 million or $1.81 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.8% to $2.69 billion from $2.19 billion last year.
Eastman Chemical earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $378 Mln. vs. $32 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.81 vs. $0.23 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.86 -Revenue (Q4): $2.69 Bln vs. $2.19 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eastman Chemical Companymehr Nachrichten
|
26.01.22
|Ausblick: Eastman Chemical Company öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
29.10.21
|Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
26.10.21
|Ausblick: Eastman Chemical Company verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
13.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Eastman Chemical Company präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
07.09.21
|Eastman Chemical Company -- Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Eastman Chemical Company (Moodys)
|
16.08.21