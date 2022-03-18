|
18.03.2022 16:08:37
Eastman Kodak Continues To Trade Higher Following Earnings Results
(RTTNews) - Shares of Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) are up more than 17% Friday morning, continuing momentum following full-year results, reported on March 15.
The company's revenue for the year had increased to $1.150 billion, compared with $1.029 billion last year.
Operational EBITDA for the year was $11 million, compared with negative $1 million last year, primarily driven by higher revenue.
KODK is at $5.43 currently. It has traded in the range of $3.46- $11.26 in the past one year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!