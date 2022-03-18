Eastman Kodak Continues To Trade Higher Following Earnings Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) are up more than 17% Friday morning, continuing momentum following full-year results, reported on March 15.

The company's revenue for the year had increased to $1.150 billion, compared with $1.029 billion last year.

Operational EBITDA for the year was $11 million, compared with negative $1 million last year, primarily driven by higher revenue.

KODK is at $5.43 currently. It has traded in the range of $3.46- $11.26 in the past one year.