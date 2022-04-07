07.04.2022 16:00:00

Eastman Schedules First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results News Release and SEC Form 8-K Filing, Teleconference and Webcast, and Release of Additional Information

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN):

Financial Results Release:

Thursday, April 28, 2022

Approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Via wire distribution and www.eastman.com,

News Center and SEC Form 8-K filing.

 

Webcast and

Teleconference:

Friday, April 29, 2022

8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Via listen-only live webcast and teleconference.

  • Advance slides and prepared remarks: posted Thursday, April 28, evening at investors.eastman.com
  • Webcast: investors.eastman.com for link to live webcast and to view accompanying slides
  • Teleconference: dial-in number +1 323-794-2093 Passcode: 9103570 or Click to Join teleconference: Click here to connect; link becomes active 15 minutes prior to call’s scheduled start time

 

Replay:

A webcast replay, as well as a replay in downloadable MP3 format, will be available at investors.eastman.com.

 

 

 

Telephone replay available continuously beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, April 29, 2022 through 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, May 9, 2022, at 888-203-1112 or +1 719-457-0820, passcode 9103570.

 

