Eastman Wins Gold

Eastman won two coveted Brandon Hall Group Gold awards for excellence in the Best Learning Program for Unconscious Bias Award and Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy Award categories.

The two winning entries were for Eastman’s Inclusive Leadership training program and its Life Cycle Assessment training. The full list of winners is here.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.

"Being recognized with two gold awards in the 2022 Brandon Hall HCM Excellence Awards is something all our Eastman team members should be proud of,” said Perry Stuckey, Eastman Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. "It means we’re growing and evolving our training programs into the best of the best, which translates into better outcomes for those who go through the training and for Eastman as a company. We must keep growing and evolving, and transformational leadership is essential to that evolution.”

"Excellence Award winners distinguish themselves through their growing understanding that all the functions of HCM are integrated and must work together to move businesses forward,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, leader of the HCM Excellence Awards program.

"It is a pleasure to see more organizations collaborating across functions and getting more sophisticated and accomplished at delivering measurable benefit through ground-breaking HCM practices,” she said. "For example, it was inspiring to see how diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives are increasingly embedded into people and business strategies and cultures. We saw more alignment between HCM and business objectives than ever before.”

Excellence Award winners are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group’s HCM Excellence Conference, Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2023. Select winners also will serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.

About Eastman:

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company’s innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2021 revenues of approximately $10.5 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.

About Brandon Hall Group:

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient. Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. (www.brandonhall.com)

